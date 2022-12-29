Thugs pushed and punched the victim while they were walking across the footbridge. They fled the scene after the vicious assault.

It happened on November 21 at roughly 5.10pm. British Transport Police are appealing to the public for more information.

Hilsea Railway Station. Picture: Google Street View

A statement said: ‘Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted at Hilsea station.

‘At around 5.10pm on Monday 21 November, the victim was pushed and punched in the face by a group of four youths while crossing the footbridge at the station.

;The group, described as four teenage boys or young adults wearing dark clothing, then left the scene.