Teenager viciously punched by group of youths while walking across Hilsea Railway Station footbridge
A TEENAGER was maliciously attacked by a group of youths as Hilsea Railway Station.
Thugs pushed and punched the victim while they were walking across the footbridge. They fled the scene after the vicious assault.
It happened on November 21 at roughly 5.10pm. British Transport Police are appealing to the public for more information.
A statement said: ‘Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted at Hilsea station.
‘At around 5.10pm on Monday 21 November, the victim was pushed and punched in the face by a group of four youths while crossing the footbridge at the station.
;The group, described as four teenage boys or young adults wearing dark clothing, then left the scene.
‘Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 564 of 21/11/22.’ People can also call Crimestoppers on on 0800 555 111.