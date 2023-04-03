Gosport man due in court for criminal damage charges after laundrette machines reportedly smashed
Police have charged a man after a laundrette was reportedly vandalised in Gosport.
Ryan Macmillan will appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this week after the business was vandalised in August last year. Gosport police reported on Facebook that machines inside the Washeteria laundrette in The Avenue, Alverstoke, were reportedly smashed open on August 22.
The force added that coins were stolen from the establishment. Macmillan has been charged with theft and criminal damage.
Another man, Craig James, has also been charged with theft. Gosport police said: ‘We can confirm that following enquiries, two men are due in court in connection with this incident.
‘Ryan Macmillan, aged 28 and of Stoners Close in Gosport, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 6) to face charges of theft and criminal damage. Craig James, aged 29, formerly of Pine Road in Bournemouth, will appear on the same day to face a charge of theft.’