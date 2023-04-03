News you can trust since 1877
Gosport man due in court for criminal damage charges after laundrette machines reportedly smashed

Police have charged a man after a laundrette was reportedly vandalised in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

Ryan Macmillan will appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this week after the business was vandalised in August last year. Gosport police reported on Facebook that machines inside the Washeteria laundrette in The Avenue, Alverstoke, were reportedly smashed open on August 22.

The force added that coins were stolen from the establishment. Macmillan has been charged with theft and criminal damage.

Gosport Police said machines inside the laundrette were reportedly vandalised and coins were stolen in August last year. Picture: Google Street View.
Another man, Craig James, has also been charged with theft. Gosport police said: ‘We can confirm that following enquiries, two men are due in court in connection with this incident.

‘Ryan Macmillan, aged 28 and of Stoners Close in Gosport, will appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (April 6) to face charges of theft and criminal damage. Craig James, aged 29, formerly of Pine Road in Bournemouth, will appear on the same day to face a charge of theft.’