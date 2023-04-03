Ryan Macmillan will appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court this week after the business was vandalised in August last year. Gosport police reported on Facebook that machines inside the Washeteria laundrette in The Avenue, Alverstoke, were reportedly smashed open on August 22.

The force added that coins were stolen from the establishment. Macmillan has been charged with theft and criminal damage.

Another man, Craig James, has also been charged with theft. Gosport police said: ‘We can confirm that following enquiries, two men are due in court in connection with this incident.