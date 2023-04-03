Emergency personnel were deployed to an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, after they received calls about a burning smell. Fire crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s arrived at the scene at 8.30pm on Saturday evening.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the burning smell was caused by a hob being left on, adding that one woman lashed out at a firefighter. HIWFRS said: ‘At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday April 1, crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s were called to an incident in Woodlands Way after reports of a smell of burning/burnt cooking.

The arrest was made at an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, on Saturday at 8.30pm. Picture: Google Street View.

‘One adult female casualty was assisted from the property and due to displaying aggressive behaviour towards a firefighter, was then detained by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.’

A police spokesman said officers were called to the property at 9.25pm to assist fire crews, after an argument between two people got out of control. ‘An altercation occurred between two people outside the premises, resulting in an emergency worker intervening and being assaulted in the process,’ he added.

‘A 39-year-old woman from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of assault, common assault of an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She has since been released on conditional bail until 1 July, whilst police enquires remain ongoing.’