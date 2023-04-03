News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Covid spring booster 2023 - all you need to know about rollout
45 minutes ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
1 hour ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
1 hour ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
2 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins
2 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear

Woman arrested for inflicting 'unnecessary suffering' on dog and attacking firefighter at Bursledon home

A woman has been arrested for inflicting ‘unnecessary suffering’ on a dog and assaulting a firefighter.

By Freddie Webb
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 07:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

Emergency personnel were deployed to an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, after they received calls about a burning smell. Fire crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s arrived at the scene at 8.30pm on Saturday evening.

NOW READ: Woman assaulted on bus near Gunwharf Quays, say police

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said the burning smell was caused by a hob being left on, adding that one woman lashed out at a firefighter. HIWFRS said: ‘At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday April 1, crews from Hamble, Hightown and St Mary’s were called to an incident in Woodlands Way after reports of a smell of burning/burnt cooking.

The arrest was made at an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, on Saturday at 8.30pm. Picture: Google Street View.
The arrest was made at an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, on Saturday at 8.30pm. Picture: Google Street View.
The arrest was made at an address in Woodlands Way, Bursledon, on Saturday at 8.30pm. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

‘One adult female casualty was assisted from the property and due to displaying aggressive behaviour towards a firefighter, was then detained by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.’

SEE ALSO: Drug dealer caught with nearly £21,000 of cocaine spared jail

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said officers were called to the property at 9.25pm to assist fire crews, after an argument between two people got out of control. ‘An altercation occurred between two people outside the premises, resulting in an emergency worker intervening and being assaulted in the process,’ he added.

‘A 39-year-old woman from Bursledon was arrested on suspicion of assault, common assault of an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. She has since been released on conditional bail until 1 July, whilst police enquires remain ongoing.’

The spokesman said the pooch has been seized and has been handed over to the RSPCA for further care.