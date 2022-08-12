Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers searched frantically to find the 37-year-old man.

He was found hiding in a rear garden at a property in Old Road yesterday.

Officers searched for the man hiding in someone's back garden in Old Road, Gosport. Picture: Gosport police.

His arrest is related to shoplifting offences over the last two months, with some incidents taking place at Marks & Spencer.

A statement via Gosport police at the time said: ‘Not just any suspected shoplifter: This was an M&S suspected shoplifter.

‘Within the last hour, a 37-year-old Gosport male has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences - occurring earlier this month and last. The male was found hiding in the rear garden of an address in Old Road.

Officers used a ladder to find the man, which they borrowed from a neighbour. Picture: Gosport police.

‘The arrest followed a great team effort by Gosport neighbourhood policing team, Fareham & Gosport R&P, Fareham & Gosport HHRT, police dog Watson and handler.