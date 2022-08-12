Officers searched frantically to find the 37-year-old man.
He was found hiding in a rear garden at a property in Old Road yesterday.
His arrest is related to shoplifting offences over the last two months, with some incidents taking place at Marks & Spencer.
A statement via Gosport police at the time said: ‘Not just any suspected shoplifter: This was an M&S suspected shoplifter.
‘Within the last hour, a 37-year-old Gosport male has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences - occurring earlier this month and last. The male was found hiding in the rear garden of an address in Old Road.
‘The arrest followed a great team effort by Gosport neighbourhood policing team, Fareham & Gosport R&P, Fareham & Gosport HHRT, police dog Watson and handler.
‘Thank you to a neighbour for loaning us his ladder.’