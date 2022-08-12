Gosport man found hiding in garden arrested for M&S shoplifting offences with police thanking neighbour for using ladder to catch him

THANKS to a neighbour’s ladder, police arrested a man for shoplifting offences in Gosport.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:22 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 2:45 pm

Officers searched frantically to find the 37-year-old man.

He was found hiding in a rear garden at a property in Old Road yesterday.

Officers searched for the man hiding in someone's back garden in Old Road, Gosport. Picture: Gosport police.

His arrest is related to shoplifting offences over the last two months, with some incidents taking place at Marks & Spencer.

A statement via Gosport police at the time said: ‘Not just any suspected shoplifter: This was an M&S suspected shoplifter.

‘Within the last hour, a 37-year-old Gosport male has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting offences - occurring earlier this month and last. The male was found hiding in the rear garden of an address in Old Road.

Officers used a ladder to find the man, which they borrowed from a neighbour. Picture: Gosport police.

‘The arrest followed a great team effort by Gosport neighbourhood policing team, Fareham & Gosport R&P, Fareham & Gosport HHRT, police dog Watson and handler.

‘Thank you to a neighbour for loaning us his ladder.’