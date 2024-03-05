Owner of Gosport game shop, Nurd Shop, jailed after unsupervised contact with child breaches SHPO
Mark Richard Phillips, 59, of Forton Road, Gosport was arrested in August 2023 having had unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 which breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The two year sentence was handed down at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, March 1.
No children were harmed but the contact took place at Phillips' business premises, the Nurd Shop in Forton Road, which is a game and toy shop. The children told their parents he made suspicious comments to them when alone which led to the parents contacting the police. He had argued that as the door to his premises was open it counted as a public space but the court saw his actions as a serious breach of his SHPO.
Offender Manager Mathew Lawn who investigated the case said: ”Thankfully no children were harmed by Phillips’ actions, however it was clear that by organising events for young children in his business premises which was clearly a breach of his SHPO, that he had no intention of following the conditions of the order.
“Police were alerted by concerned parents after their children reported suspicious comments and behaviours from Phillips when he was the only adult present. I’m pleased that the court has taken this breach so seriously. It brings reassurance for the local community and sends a clear message that anyone found to breaching the conditions of an order they are subject to will face a significant custodial sentence”.