Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Richard Phillips, 59, of Forton Road, Gosport was arrested in August 2023 having had unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16 which breached his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). The two year sentence was handed down at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, March 1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No children were harmed but the contact took place at Phillips' business premises, the Nurd Shop in Forton Road, which is a game and toy shop. The children told their parents he made suspicious comments to them when alone which led to the parents contacting the police. He had argued that as the door to his premises was open it counted as a public space but the court saw his actions as a serious breach of his SHPO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offender Manager Mathew Lawn who investigated the case said: ”Thankfully no children were harmed by Phillips’ actions, however it was clear that by organising events for young children in his business premises which was clearly a breach of his SHPO, that he had no intention of following the conditions of the order.