Gosport man jailed after getting caught red-handed with drugs and shotgun
Aiden Hopkins, 30, was busted when police stopped a Skoda Rapid which was being driven southbound on the A34, towards Winchester before finding Class A drugs in the sunglasses holder of the car, as well as behind the car’s handbrake. Police also seized Hopkins’ mobile phone.
A search of his home address in Howe Road, Gosport, uncovered more Class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and a 12 gauge shotgun which had been dismantled and kept in a wardrobe. Analysis of messages on Hopkins’ phone also indicated he was involved in drugs supply.
Hopkins was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to supply, and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
He entered guilty pleas to these offences, and was jailed for four years when he appeared at Southampton Crown Court.
Detective Sergeant Lisa Robins said: “Tackling drug supply is a priority for police, as it is all too often linked to serious violence, handling of weapons, and wider anti-social behaviour and criminality.
“It is a scourge on the community and makes people’s lives a misery. Thanks to the proactive efforts of officers who stopped Hopkins’ vehicle, police were able to seize Class A drugs and a dangerous weapon. The subsequent investigation has also now resulted in Hopkins being sent to prison.
“We encourage people to please keep submitting information to police about drugs supply in your neighbourhood. You may not always see an immediate police deployment, but rest assured that every piece of information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture and relentlessly pursue the people involved.”