Gosport man jailed after getting caught red-handed with drugs and shotgun

A Gosport man has been jailed after being caught red-handed with drugs and a shotgun.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiden Hopkins | Hants police

Aiden Hopkins, 30, was busted when police stopped a Skoda Rapid which was being driven southbound on the A34, towards Winchester before finding Class A drugs in the sunglasses holder of the car, as well as behind the car’s handbrake. Police also seized Hopkins’ mobile phone.

A search of his home address in Howe Road, Gosport, uncovered more Class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia, and a 12 gauge shotgun which had been dismantled and kept in a wardrobe. Analysis of messages on Hopkins’ phone also indicated he was involved in drugs supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopkins was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to supply, and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He entered guilty pleas to these offences, and was jailed for four years when he appeared at Southampton Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Robins said: “Tackling drug supply is a priority for police, as it is all too often linked to serious violence, handling of weapons, and wider anti-social behaviour and criminality.

“It is a scourge on the community and makes people’s lives a misery. Thanks to the proactive efforts of officers who stopped Hopkins’ vehicle, police were able to seize Class A drugs and a dangerous weapon. The subsequent investigation has also now resulted in Hopkins being sent to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage people to please keep submitting information to police about drugs supply in your neighbourhood. You may not always see an immediate police deployment, but rest assured that every piece of information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture and relentlessly pursue the people involved.”