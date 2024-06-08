Gosport man jailed for sending death threats and "extremely abusive" messages to ex
A man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by sending “extremely” abusive texts to an ex-partner including death threats.
George Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way in Gosport, sent a series of extremely offensive messages to the woman on 2 April, including making death threats.
He pleaded guilty to charges of sending malicious communications and breaching a restraining order and was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to a total of 22 weeks in custody.