Gosport man jailed for sending death threats and "extremely abusive" messages to ex

By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Jun 2024, 13:28 BST
A man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order by sending “extremely” abusive texts to an ex-partner including death threats.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court

George Foster, 31, of Tichborne Way in Gosport, sent a series of extremely offensive messages to the woman on 2 April, including making death threats.

He pleaded guilty to charges of sending malicious communications and breaching a restraining order and was sentenced at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to a total of 22 weeks in custody.

