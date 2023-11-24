A Gosport man has been jailed for a year after a motor vehicle, a scarf and a bag were stolen.

A man has been charged after uncut heroin was seized from a car on the M6

Lee Lord, 38, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, November 17 following the incident on September 28.

NOW READ: Man convicted of terrorism offences

A Gosport police spokesperson said: “You might remember that back in September we told you that Lee Lord, 38, of High Street in #Gosport was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on 28 September on Prince Alfred Street where a scarf and bag were taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Friday 17 November he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and was jailed for a year for affray and the theft. This was a result of both good work from the Gosport community and my police officers. You said what had happened on social media, we listened and acted for you. #NotInOurTown