Gosport man Lee Lord jailed for theft and affray after motor vehicle stolen

A Gosport man has been jailed for a year after a motor vehicle, a scarf and a bag were stolen.
By Joe Buncle
Published 24th Nov 2023, 07:44 GMT
Lee Lord, 38, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, November 17 following the incident on September 28.

A Gosport police spokesperson said: “You might remember that back in September we told you that Lee Lord, 38, of High Street in #Gosport was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on 28 September on Prince Alfred Street where a scarf and bag were taken.

"On Friday 17 November he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and was jailed for a year for affray and the theft. This was a result of both good work from the Gosport community and my police officers. You said what had happened on social media, we listened and acted for you. #NotInOurTown

"We continue our relentless pursuit of criminals, it’s great that we can all participate in making a safer community for all.”