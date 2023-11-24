Gosport man Lee Lord jailed for theft and affray after motor vehicle stolen
Lee Lord, 38, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, November 17 following the incident on September 28.
A Gosport police spokesperson said: “You might remember that back in September we told you that Lee Lord, 38, of High Street in #Gosport was charged with theft from a motor vehicle in connection with an incident on 28 September on Prince Alfred Street where a scarf and bag were taken.
"On Friday 17 November he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and was jailed for a year for affray and the theft. This was a result of both good work from the Gosport community and my police officers. You said what had happened on social media, we listened and acted for you. #NotInOurTown
"We continue our relentless pursuit of criminals, it’s great that we can all participate in making a safer community for all.”