A man has been convicted of terrorism offences after being in possession of documents which contain information likely to be useful to someone preparing an act of terrorism.

He was convicted of seven counts of possession of documents containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The 22-year-old was stopped at Luton Airport on August, 31, 2020 and a number of documents and images were found on his laptop and phone of an extreme right-wing nature along with homemade explosive manuals.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, Head of CTPSE said:“He downloaded and read a number of documents supporting an extreme right-wing ideology, compounded by comments he made online and Nazi memorabilia found in his possession.”

He is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, 2, February 2024.

Detective Chief Superintendent, Olly Wright, continued: “I am very grateful for the hard work of my team within CTPSE and our CTP colleagues at Luton Airport, whose collective professionalism has secured this conviction.