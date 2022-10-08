Gosport man Martin Butler, 43, found guilty of raping girl, 16, in alleyway before silencing her with threats of more harm
A man has been found guilty of raping a teenage girl in a Gosport alleyway before silencing her after making threats to hunt her down.
Martin Butler, 43, attacked the girl, aged 16 at the time of the incident, in an alleyway off Gosport High Street between 5pm and 6pm on November 19 last year.
Portsmouth Crown Court heard that Butler, of Harbour Road in Gosport, then made threats he would find the girl if she told anyone what happened.
In fear for her safety, the girl did not report this to police until March of this year. An investigation was launched and extensive enquiries, including a public E-fit appeal, identified Butler as the perpetrator.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with rape and assault by penetration.
Following his trial, which began on Monday, the jury found him guilty on both counts.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on November 18 for sentencing.
Prior to the trial starting, on 23 September this year, the evidence and cross-examination of the survivor in this case was pre-recorded, under Section 28 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999.
This unique piece of legislation allows vulnerable victims and witnesses to be questioned by prosecuting and defence barristers in advance and away from the court room. This evidence is recorded and then played to the jury at trial, to spare the individual the need to attend court while the trial is ongoing.
More details on this process can be read here: www.gov.uk/government/news/section-28-for-vulnerable-victims-and-witnesses-in-crown-courts
Anyone affected by sexual abuse can report this to police in confidence by calling 101 or go to their website.