Niel McLeod, who lived in Southsea, died on September 13 as the result of a brain bleed.

Born in London, following his teacher training at Canterbury Christ Church University in Kent, Niel moved to Portsmouth in the 1990s where he started teaching at Admiral Lord Nelson School in Copnor.

The father-of-three went on to be deputy headteacher at Swanmore College of Technology from 1999 to 2005, before taking on the headteacher role at Miltoncross School – as it was at the time – in Milton, from 2005 until 2012.

Former Milton Cross School headteacher Niel McLeod died aged 56 on September 13, 2022

After this he took a job as an Ofsted Inspector from 2012 to 2015.

He then moved on to consultancy roles, including living in Dubai until 2018. His final job was an education development executive with Apple.

A keen Portsmouth fan and season ticket holder, he regularly attended matches at Fratton Park to cheer on The Blues.

And he had only remarried in August this year to his beloved Ethyl.

He leaves behind his wife Ethyl and three daughters, Beth, 29, Holly, 27 and Olivia, 23.

His daughter, Holly Kerby said: ‘There were a lot of people in Portsmouth who knew dad from throughout his career – he was a very well-known figure. There are a lot of former students and colleagues who might not have heard and might want to pay their respects.’

His family said in a joint statement: ‘Niel was a kind and caring man that would do anything in his power to help anyone that needed it.

‘His determination and focus was an inspiration to anyone who was lucky enough to have known him and he will be sorely missed.

‘We kindly ask that instead of funeral flowers, donations are made to Cancer Research UK. We know that this charity would be close to his heart and we would greatly appreciate any support.’

His funeral takes place on Monday, October 10 at St Swithun’s Church in Waverley Road, Southsea from 1.30pm.

They move to Havant Crematorium for 3.15pm before a wake in the Warrior Room at Fratton Park from 4.30pm.

