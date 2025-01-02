Missing Gosport man, 65, found hours after police issue appeal to find him

A man from Gosport who went missing earlier this morning has been found.

Trevor Smithers, 65, disappeared this afternoon (January 2) after stepping out of his house.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary urged people to call 999 if they saw him, widely circulating a missing person’s appeal.

Mr Smithers has since been found. A police statement shared on social media said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to help locate Trevor, who had been reported missing in Gosport.

“We are pleased to say that officers have now found him.”

