News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Gosport man named and charged after charity box filled with cash stolen and male robbed at cash point

A man has been charged after a charity box filled with cash was stolen.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Aug 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read
Shamus Wright, 28, of Westfield Road in Gosport, was due to appear in court on Monday. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.Shamus Wright, 28, of Westfield Road in Gosport, was due to appear in court on Monday. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.
Shamus Wright, 28, of Westfield Road in Gosport, was due to appear in court on Monday. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

Shamus Wright, of Westfield Road, Gosport, has been charged with two offences by police. The first relates to an incident in the early hours of July 9.

Portsmouth Police report that someone smashed the window of Town Bikes in Stoke Road.

NOW READ: Man arrested for murder after teenager found dead

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force added that bicycles inside the shop were damaged, and “a charity box containing money” was stolen.

Most Popular

Over two weeks later, a robbery took place in the centre of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police said: “At around 1:30pm on Monday, July 24, a 62 year-old man was taking £100 out of the cashpoint on Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth, when he was pushed out of the way.

"Shamus Wright of Westfield Road in Gosport has been charged with burglary and robbery in relation to these investigations and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.”

Wright appeared in court on Monday, July 31.