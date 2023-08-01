Shamus Wright, 28, of Westfield Road in Gosport, was due to appear in court on Monday. Picture: Ian Hargreaves.

Shamus Wright, of Westfield Road, Gosport, has been charged with two offences by police. The first relates to an incident in the early hours of July 9.

Portsmouth Police report that someone smashed the window of Town Bikes in Stoke Road.

The force added that bicycles inside the shop were damaged, and “a charity box containing money” was stolen.

Over two weeks later, a robbery took place in the centre of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police said: “At around 1:30pm on Monday, July 24, a 62 year-old man was taking £100 out of the cashpoint on Guildhall Walk in Portsmouth, when he was pushed out of the way.

"Shamus Wright of Westfield Road in Gosport has been charged with burglary and robbery in relation to these investigations and has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court.”