Police were called to Guildhall Square at 11pm on Saturday after the victim was stabbed by another man he did not know. Police officers and paramedics, along with colleagues from partner agencies in the area provided treatment to the teenager who died a short time later.

Three teenagers aged 15, 16, and 17 were initially arrested as part of our enquiries, but have been released without charge and will face no further action.

Police are in the Guildhall Square area after the body of a young man, 18, was found yesterday (July 29). His death has been treated as "suspicious" and a murder investigation has been launched. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

A police statement said: “A post-mortem has now taken place and the latest arrest follows a significant number of different lines of enquiry being undertaken in the area. The 23-year-old man remains in custody at this time. Specialist teams from across Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary have been assisting the investigation.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Guildhall Walk and Guildhall Square areas at around 11pm that could help our enquiries. You can speak to one of our officers in the area or contact us by phone or online.