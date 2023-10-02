News you can trust since 1877
Gosport man named and charged with attacking victim with baseball bat and aggravated burglary

A man has been charged with attacking someone with a baseball bat in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:53 BST- 1 min read
Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road in Gosport, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road in Gosport, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.
Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road in Gosport, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Jessie Doyle will appear in court later this month after being charged with several offences. Police were called to an address in Mill Pond Road in the early hours of last Friday (September 29).

Officers received a report of a man being attacked by someone he knew with a baseball bat at 1.20am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road, Gosport, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The force added: “He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 30.

"At the hearing, he was further remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 30 October.”