Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road in Gosport, will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Jessie Doyle will appear in court later this month after being charged with several offences. Police were called to an address in Mill Pond Road in the early hours of last Friday (September 29).

Officers received a report of a man being attacked by someone he knew with a baseball bat at 1.20am. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Jessie Doyle, 34, of Greenway Road, Gosport, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday, September 30.