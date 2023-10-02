"Prolific offender" Emily O'Brien jailed after stealing from vulnerable elderly man at cash point in Gosport
“Prolific offender” Emily O’Brien has been put behind bars after targeting an elderly man several times on August 18. The 29-year-old approached the victim in Forton Road, Gosport, before telling him the machine wasn’t working and started pushing buttons on the machine.
O’Brien barged in front of the male at the ATM – putting the money dispensed from the machine in her pocket. She cajoled the pensioner to put his card back into the machine and try to withdraw again.
The scoundrel then pushed him away from the machine for a second time and stole more cash. Following Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary enquiries, she was arrested and charged with theft.
O’Brien, of no fixed abode, had also been charged with theft a separate theft which occurred at the Post Office on Gosport High Street on June 20. At the time, £180 worth of chocolate was stolen.
She admitted both thefts at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on August 29, before appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, September 29. O’Brien was sentenced to one year in prison.
Police Staff Investigator Sarah Hills said: “Emily O’Brien is a prolific offender across Fareham & Gosport, and I hope the community remain confident that we will always robustly deal with these types of offences.
“The incident in Forton Road was especially cruel, as she targeted a man who was clearly vulnerable. Her disregard for the local community is shocking, and it is right that she has been put behind bars for her crimes.”