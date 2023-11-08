Gosport man named and charged with damaging police cell and One Stop, shoplifting and assault
Sam Hook, 38, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today in relation to various incidents in Gosport. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Hook, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday (November 7) with several offences relating to criminal damage, shoplifting and assault.
Police said the charges include possession of a knife in a public place on November 2, 2022, in Varos Close, and theft of toiletries from Savers on Gosport High Street on October 30, 2023.
Hook has also been charged with common assault and criminal damage at the One Stop store in Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport, on Saturday (November 4). he has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell on November 6.
A woman from Rowner Close in Gosport, Kerryn Austin, 44, was separately charged yesterday with shoplifting after police received reports of thefts from the One Stop store.