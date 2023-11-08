Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sam Hook, 38, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today in relation to various incidents in Gosport. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Hook, of no fixed abode, was charged yesterday (November 7) with several offences relating to criminal damage, shoplifting and assault.

Police said the charges include possession of a knife in a public place on November 2, 2022, in Varos Close, and theft of toiletries from Savers on Gosport High Street on October 30, 2023.

Sam Hook, aged 38, of no fixed abode, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Hook has also been charged with common assault and criminal damage at the One Stop store in Beauchamp Avenue, Gosport, on Saturday (November 4). he has also been charged with causing criminal damage to a police cell on November 6.