Gosport man named and charged with eight counts of rape in relation to two women over 11 month period
A MAN has been charged by police with eight counts of rape.
Louis Charles Cann, 36, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 27.
NOW READ: Recorded sexual offences reach record highs in Portsmouth area as police chief states 'more needs to be done' to tackle crimes
An investigation into the alleged incidents is being handled by officers of the Operation Amberstone team, which specialise in handling cases of rape and other sexual offences. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Louis Charles Cann, aged 36, was charged with eight counts of rape and one count of perverting the course of justice.
‘The rape charges relate to two women, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas between February 1, 2022 and December 17, 2022.
‘Cann, of Rampart Row in Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (February 1 2023) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 27.’