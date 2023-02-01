Louis Charles Cann, 36, appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on February 27.

An investigation into the alleged incidents is being handled by officers of the Operation Amberstone team, which specialise in handling cases of rape and other sexual offences. A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Louis Charles Cann, aged 36, was charged with eight counts of rape and one count of perverting the course of justice.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

‘The rape charges relate to two women, and the incidents are alleged to have occurred in the Portsmouth and Gosport areas between February 1, 2022 and December 17, 2022.