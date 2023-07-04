Christopher Crewe, 37, will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with four offences. These are related to supplying Class A drugs, handling an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing hundreds of pounds in stolen property.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Christopher Crewe, aged 37 and of Wilmott Lane in Gosport, has been issued a summons to court in relation to: Possession of heroin with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of criminal property, namely £1,785.83 in cash; Possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place on 27 February 2022 in Forton Road, Gosport.