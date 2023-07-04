Gosport man named and charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin as well as carrying knuckleduster
Christopher Crewe, 37, will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with four offences. These are related to supplying Class A drugs, handling an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing hundreds of pounds in stolen property.
Police said on charge is related to carrying a knuckleduster in Forton Road on February 27, 2022.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Christopher Crewe, aged 37 and of Wilmott Lane in Gosport, has been issued a summons to court in relation to: Possession of heroin with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of criminal property, namely £1,785.83 in cash; Possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place on 27 February 2022 in Forton Road, Gosport.
Crewe will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (July 5).