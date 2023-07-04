News you can trust since 1877
Gosport man named and charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin as well as carrying knuckleduster

A man from Gosport has been charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Jul 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Christopher Crewe, 37, will appear in court tomorrow after being charged with four offences. These are related to supplying Class A drugs, handling an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing hundreds of pounds in stolen property.

Police said on charge is related to carrying a knuckleduster in Forton Road on February 27, 2022.

Christopher Crewe, aged 37 and of Wilmott Lane in Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on July 5. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Christopher Crewe, aged 37 and of Wilmott Lane in Gosport, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court on July 5. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Christopher Crewe, aged 37 and of Wilmott Lane in Gosport, has been issued a summons to court in relation to: Possession of heroin with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply in Gosport; Possession of criminal property, namely £1,785.83 in cash; Possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster, in a public place on 27 February 2022 in Forton Road, Gosport.

Crewe will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (July 5).