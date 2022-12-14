Gosport man Nathan Dempsey, 33, charged with stalking a woman he knew and due in court
A MAN from Gosport has been charged with stalking a woman he knew.
Nathan Dempsey, 33, is due in court after being bailed with conditions. Police have been investigating several incidents between May 15 and August 11 this year.
Dempsey, of Gazelle Close, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. A statement for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Following enquiries, 33-year-old Nathan Dempsey, of Gazelle Close in Gosport, has been charged with stalking, and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.
‘Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we encourage anyone who has been affected to contact police on 101.
‘We know that not everyone who has been abused has the confidence to speak to police. If you visit our website, you will find a list of support services completely independent of the police who can help you if you’ve been affected by stalking or domestic abuse.’