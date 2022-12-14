Nathan Dempsey, 33, is due in court after being bailed with conditions. Police have been investigating several incidents between May 15 and August 11 this year.

Dempsey, of Gazelle Close, will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court. A statement for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Following enquiries, 33-year-old Nathan Dempsey, of Gazelle Close in Gosport, has been charged with stalking, and has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 21 December.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘Tackling domestic abuse is a priority for us, and we encourage anyone who has been affected to contact police on 101.

