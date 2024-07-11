Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gosport man attacked during a frenzied cocaine robbery died from a stab wound to the heart that was “inevitably fatal”, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levi Kent, 22, was repeatedly stabbed when he was lured to shops behind Nobes Avenue after 2am on November 24 having refused to defer payment on a deal to sell cocaine, Portsmouth Crown Court previously heard. The victim was stabbed in his Vauxhall Corsa before attempting to escape and crashing his car into a wall and garages. Levi was then chased into Keyes Road before he was attacked again.

Tommy West, 18, of Fisgard Road, Gosport, has admitted murder, robbery and possession of a blade. His half-brother Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport, denies murder and possession of a blade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard from pathologist Deborah Cook who revealed Levi suffered “six knife injuries to the body” including three to his right thigh. But it was the single blow with “moderate force” to the heart that proved “inevitably fatal” as “blood loss is so profuse and rapid”.

Dr Cook said of the stab wound from the 7in blade: “Outside of a major trauma centre he could not have survived. Death was not instantaneous. He would have been able to move around before collapsing through weakness and dying. He would have been capable of purposeful activity for a few minutes (after being stabbed).”

The pathologist said Levi had also suffered defence injuries to his right wrist during the stabbing and a number of grazes and lacerations on his face, left arm and knee. A blunt injury to his head was consistent with collapsing onto tarmac.

Dr Cook concluded the cause of death was from a “stab wound to the chest involving the heart”. She told the court Levi had cocaine in his system consistent with recreational use. There was no alcohol found in his blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, neighbours told the court how they heard a “loud scream like a male voice” and a “bang” after being woken up to see Levi’s car crashed while revving and smoke pouring from it. One resident in a 999 call said: “It’s spitting out lots of (bits). I’m scared it’s going to hit my house.” Another local said he thought the car was going to “blow up” before going to check and seeing CPR being given to Levi in the street.

The court was previously told the brothers fled to Dundas House in James Close following the murder before then turning up at Liam Savage’s address at Harbour Tower in Trinity Green. During the daytime they went to Tommy West’s best friend’s house Rowan Ballard en route to him handing himself in at Portsmouth police station. During his emotional confession, Tommy West said: “I won’t see you for a while. I’ve done something stupid. I might have killed someone.”

Tommy West later handed himself in while accompanied by dad Peter West. The case also includes other people who have admitted offences or been charged. Peter West, 42, of Fisgard Road, and Michael Figgins, 64, of St Ann's Crescent, are also on trial, with each charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Other people in the matter include the brothers’ mother Joanne West, 45, of no fixed address, who has admitted two counts of assisting an offender. Liam Savage, 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport, has also admitted two counts of assisting an offender.

Sarah Flynn, 36, of James Close in Gosport, was charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

(Proceeding)