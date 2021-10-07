In February 2020, Rhys Curtis, 21, and his co-defendant, Max Plaister, 19, entered a house on Selsey Avenue and woke the occupants, who were known to them.

The pair searched the house whilst making demands for property, and stole around £3,000 worth of jewellery and some trainers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Curtis, 21, of Mill Pond Road, Gosport

Curtis, of Mill Pond Road, and Plaister, of no fixed abode, were subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

Although both initially denied it, Curtis pleaded guilty to burglary on September 30 this year.

Plaister was convicted of burglary on October 4 this year following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

In a separate incident, police were called at around 11pm on November 5, after a Ford Fiesta being driven by Curtis collided with a BMW, a Vauxhall Astra, and subsequently a house on Varos Close, resulting in significant structural damage to the property.

Curtis then got out of the car and ran from the scene.

He was arrested later that night before being charged with several offences, which he admitted at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on June 17 this year.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today, Curtis was imprisoned for 34 months, and handed a 21 month driving ban.

Plaister will be sentenced on December 12.

PC Charlotte Pocock said: ‘These were all very serious offences, and I am pleased that both defendants have been convicted.

‘Rhys Curtis’s behaviour in November 2020 resulted in an incredibly reckless incident which could have killed someone or left them seriously injured.

‘The vehicles that were crashed into were written off, and there was a hole in the wall of the house, leaving the property with significant damage costing thousands of pounds to repair.

‘The impact on the victims in this particular case has been life-changing.

‘Too often people do not think of the consequences of getting behind the wheel of a car and driving illegally.

‘I hope this case acts as a reminder to everyone of the devastating impact that driving illegally can have.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.