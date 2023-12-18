Gosport murder probe: 63-year-old arrested as Hampshire police investigate death of Levi Kent
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on Friday 24 November after Levi Kent had been seriously assaulted in the area but he subsequently died from his injuries.
A 63-year-old man was arrested this weekend – between Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 - on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been bailed with conditions until 17 March while enquiries continue. Seven people have already been charged in connection with the violent incident.
Next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 January 2024 are:
- Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.
- Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.
- Sarah Flynn, aged 35, of James Close in Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.
- Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
Next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 15 January 2024 are:
- Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
- Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.
- Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport has been charged with perverting the course of justice – namely providing a statement to police that is alleged to have been false.
An outpouring of emotion has swept across Gosport following the tragedy, with Levi’s mother taking to social media to thank well-wishers for their messages of support. A Go Fund Me page was set up by Donna Davidson, a friend of Levi’s mum Tammy Kent. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/levis-life-celebration.
Levi was described by his family as a “gentle ginger giant” who will be “missed more than he will ever know” as well as being a ‘kind, caring, and funny man’.