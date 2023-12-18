Police investigating the death of a 22-year-old from Gosport have arrested another suspect.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on Friday 24 November after Levi Kent had been seriously assaulted in the area but he subsequently died from his injuries.

A 63-year-old man was arrested this weekend – between Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 - on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been bailed with conditions until 17 March while enquiries continue. Seven people have already been charged in connection with the violent incident.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2101)

Next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 10 January 2024 are:

Tommy West, aged 18 of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Aiden West, aged 24, of Tudor Close in Gosport has been charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Flynn, aged 35, of James Close in Gosport has been charged with assisting an offender.

Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Next due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 15 January 2024 are:

Peter West, aged 42, of Fisgard Road in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Liam Savage, aged 37, of Trinity Green in Gosport has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport has been charged with perverting the course of justice – namely providing a statement to police that is alleged to have been false.

Levi's mum Tammy described him as ‘forever loved’ and a ‘kind, caring, and funny man’.

An outpouring of emotion has swept across Gosport following the tragedy, with Levi’s mother taking to social media to thank well-wishers for their messages of support. A Go Fund Me page was set up by Donna Davidson, a friend of Levi’s mum Tammy Kent. To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/levis-life-celebration.