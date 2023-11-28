A man who was tragically killed in Gosport has been remembered by his family as a “gentle ginger giant” who will be “missed more than he will ever know”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of 22 year-old Levi Kent who died at Keyes Road in Bridgemary on Friday, 24 November have paid tribute to him.

His mum Tammy described him as ‘forever loved’ and a ‘kind, caring, and funny man’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation remains ongoing into Levi’s death and four people have now been charged with different offences.

Levi's mum Tammy described him as ‘forever loved’ and a ‘kind, caring, and funny man’.

The family tribute reads:

"LEVI – Forever Loved…

"At 22 his life had only just begun, after years of childhood trauma and tragedy. A quiet boy had become a man, a kind caring and funny man with four sisters and one brother whom he idolised. Levi is well-known in the Gosport area as a Gentle Ginger Giant.

"Levi attended most schools in Gosport as he struggled to adhere to the school rules. However, at each school, there was always a teacher ready to take him under their wing. With no exams and no self-esteem Levi lost himself for a while. More recently, Levi began and completed a building course at CETC and really started to find his way, obtaining a CSCS card and lots of new friends.

"His life was finally on the up, working hard and partying harder Levi would talk to anyone and make new friends everywhere he went trusting and supporting anyone in any way. We as a family are truly broken, our lives will never be complete. His witty banter, cheeky comebacks and Roly Polys will be missed more than he will ever know. THEIR BROTHER, MY SON, OUR LEVI X.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad