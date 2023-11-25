Gosport Murder Probe: Detectives investigating death of 22-year-old make four more arrests in connection to murder
Two men, aged 18 and 24, and a 35-year-old woman, all from Gosport, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A 67-year-old man from Salisbury has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and they are all currently in police custody.
Officers were called to Keyes Road at 2.32am on Friday, November 24 after a man had been seriously assaulted in the area and he later died as a result of his injuries.
A red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene, which the police are also linking to the investigation.
A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 24, and he has since been released on police bail until February 24, 2024.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We would like to thank the community for their co-operation and patience while we have been working the area. We know this is a devastating incident for the victim’s family and will have been shocking for those living in the area.
“We are continuing our work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would still like to speak to anyone who may be able to assist. Were you in the area at the time of the incident, did you see what happened or see anything you think could be linked? Did you see a red Vauhall Corsa in the Gosport or Fareham area before or after the incident?
“We’d also ask anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us to contact us as soon as possible. If you saw the red Vauxhall Corsa in the Fareham and Gosport area we also want to hear from you”.
Inspector Sam Warne added: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to be in the area of Nobes Avenue, Keyes Road, James Close and Gorselands Way throughout the day. If you have any concerns please feel free to approach our uniformed officers who will be carrying out regular patrols and house-to-house enquiries.”
Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to submit it via the police online portal, click here for more information.
You can also call 101 quoting reference 44230480582 – Operation Talus.