Four more arrests have been made in connection to the death of a 22-year-old man in Gosport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 67-year-old man from Salisbury has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and they are all currently in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to Keyes Road at 2.32am on Friday, November 24 after a man had been seriously assaulted in the area and he later died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives have made further arrests in connection to the death of a 22-year-old man who suffered serious injuries and later died in Gosport.

A red Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision at the scene, which the police are also linking to the investigation.

A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 24, and he has since been released on police bail until February 24, 2024.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Gillooly said: “We would like to thank the community for their co-operation and patience while we have been working the area. We know this is a devastating incident for the victim’s family and will have been shocking for those living in the area.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-3239)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are continuing our work to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and would still like to speak to anyone who may be able to assist. Were you in the area at the time of the incident, did you see what happened or see anything you think could be linked? Did you see a red Vauhall Corsa in the Gosport or Fareham area before or after the incident?

Inspector Sam Warne added: “Our Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to be in the area of Nobes Avenue, Keyes Road, James Close and Gorselands Way throughout the day. If you have any concerns please feel free to approach our uniformed officers who will be carrying out regular patrols and house-to-house enquiries.”