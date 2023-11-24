Police have closed a road in Gosport due to an emergency incident – with forensic specialists called to the scene.

Nobes Avenue in Gosport – adjacent to Bridgemary Medical Centre – has been cordoned off this morning (Friday, November 24) as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers deal with the situation.

The incident has caused disruption for patients at the medical centre.

Writing on social media, a Bridgemary Medical Centre spokesperson said: “Due to an incident occurring outside of our Practice, please can we ask only patients with appointments to attend the Practice.

"Our main entrance is currently closed. For those Patients with appointments, please go to the staff entrance whereby a member of staff will direct you into the building. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Pictures from the area show police vehicles and workers wearing PPE in the taped-off area.The nature and severity of the incident is currently unconfirmed, but the force has been contacted for further information. More details to follow.

