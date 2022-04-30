At the Hampshire police and crime commissioner awards on Friday night PCSO Ruth Avery from Gosport was presented with the neighbourhood policing team officer of the year award.

PCSO Avery, who has served the town for 15 years, was given the award for her consistently high engagement figures.

From left, deputy police and crime commissioner Terry Norton, PCSO Ruth Avery and police and crime commissioner Donna Jones. Picture: David George

But behind those figures lie the story of a woman who is constantly taking the fight to shoplifting, both in Gosport and beyond.

She said: 'I was really surprised to receive the award - I honestly wasn't expecting it.

'I've spoken to shopkeepers who have been threatened by shoplifters with knives and even needles, and of course during the Covid-19 pandemic they were threatened with people coughing on them.

'It gets to a point where staff don't want to go into work anymore, and it's something I'm hugely passionate about tackling.'

PCSO Avery is part of a pilot shoplifting team that connects the region's police teams, to recognise people attempting to shoplift across the Solent.

According to police and crime commissioner Donna Jones, who presented the award, her engagement stats are a third higher than any other officer on the police database.

The PCSO explained that there are no 'shoplifting hotspots' any more, as it can happen anywhere.

She said: 'When you've been with the police for as long as I have, you know exactly who the repeat offenders are.

'That's information we can share with other police stations, because these offenders don't just operate in one area - it's just a short ferry ride to Portsmouth, or a quick bus trip up to Fareham.

'We can also share CCTV footage we've received to help one another identify shoplifters, and that would be my message to them.

'We know who you are, and we will bring you to justice.'

PCSO Avery was one of almost two dozen people to receive an award at the event, which was held in Winchester.