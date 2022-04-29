A full reset of the council will be a good indication of the national political picture, and the true extent of the local damaged caused by Boris Johnson's partygate scandal.
The reason every seat is up for election is that the Local Government Boundary Commission has redrawn Gosport's ward map, removing six seats and three wards - leaving space for 28 councillors across 14 wards.
Political parties have known for some time that this was on the cards, and have been making preparations for a couple of years.
The Daily Mail has outlined Gosport as a key national battleground for this year's election, saying the outcome in the town remains 'unpredictable'.
Currently, Gosport has a small Conservative majority led by Cllr Graham Burgess, with a Liberal Democrat opposition headed up by Cllr Peter Chegwyn and one Labour councillor, Cllr June Cully.
The Green Party is also fielding five candidates, with Dale Fletcher being the only independent candidate for the new Harbourside and Town ward.
But while the national drama rages on in Westminster, Gosport residents have shared their concerns about local issues that could also turn the tide of this election.
One of these issues is the future of Gosport bus station. The council has promised a total waterfront regeneration, but plans have continually stalled over the past decade.
June Aldridge, 82 from Elson, said: 'I don't drive anymore - I go everywhere by bus - so if I go into town I usually end up at the bus station.
'We've read about it for donkey's years in the paper, how the council plans to do it all up and make it nice, but nothing has been done.
'If there's no money for it then I'd rather they just said so and let somebody else take on the job. If they can convince me that there's a plan in action for the bus station, then they'll have my vote.'
Hampshire County Council's takeover of on-street parking has also been a concern for some.
Roger Birdwood, 73 from Bridgemary, said: 'You have to pay for on-street parking in Lee-on-the-Solent now and it's been a real pain.
'My worry is the county council will try and put parking meters elsewhere in Gosport too, so we need councillors who can push back against that.
'They can't just focus on the finances because if people get fed up with paying to park then they might just go somewhere else instead.'
But some Gosport residents remain focused on the partygate scandal, and see local elections as their chance to make their feelings known.
Lewis Ward, 47 from Forton, said: 'People know that the best way to make their feelings known is by voting with their feet.
'If this scandal means Boris has lost a lot of support, and that gets reflected in how these elections pan out, then I reckon there will be even more calls to resign - even from his own party.'
Edwina Smith, 86 from Lee-on-the-Solent, added: 'In all my life I have never seen a prime minister under such scrutiny.
'It goes to show how much hot water he is in, and I do believe it's going to have quite an impact on the way people vote in the elections.'
Below are all of the candidates within each ward.
Alverstoke ward
Kevin Francis Casey - Conservative Party
William Frederick Dixon Francis - Liberal Democrats
Adele Louise Earle - Liberal Democrats
Jonathan James Eaton - Labour Party
Zoe Huggins - Conservative Party
Sam Pollard - Green Party
Anglesey ward
Alison Charlton - Liberal Democrats
Aretha Green - Labour Party
Phillip Raffaelli - Conservative Party
Robert Salter - Liberal Democrats
Alan Scard - Conservative Party
Bridgemary ward
Martyn Davis - Labour Party
Stephen Hammond - Liberal Democrats
Kathy Jones - Conservative Party
Bob Maynard - Liberal Democrats
Supriya Namdeo - Conservative Party
Brockhurst and Privett ward
Linda Batty - Conservative Party
Sean Blackman - Conservative Party
Robert Hylands - Liberal Democrat
Alison Mandrill - Labour Party
Stephen Marshall - Liberal Democrats
Elson ward
Sue Ballard - Liberal Democrats
Richard Earle - Liberal Democrats
Natasha Hook - Conservative Party
Kathryn Kelly - Green Party
Alan Neville - Conservative Party
Emma Smith - Labour Party
Forton ward
Mervin Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Peter Chegwyn - Liberal Democrat
Sue Desbois - Conservative Party
Claire Percival - Labour Party
Gary Walker - Conservative Party
Grange and Alver Valley ward
Jonathan Brown - Labour Party
Clive Foster-Reed - Liberal Democrats
Tony Jessop - Conservative Party
Maggie Morgan - Conservative Party
Hilary Percival - Labour Party
Harbourside and Town ward
June Cully - Labour Party
Alan Durrant - Labour Party
Susan Ely - Liberal Democrat
Dale Fletcher - no description
Lesley Meenaghan - Conservative Party
Rob Thompson - Conservative Party
Hardway Ward
Kirsty Cox - Liberal Democrats
Simon Davis - Labour Party
Diane Furlong - Conservative Party
Kay Hallsworth - Conservative Party
Jamie Hutchison - Liberal Democrat
Leesland and Newton ward
Chris Best - Conservative Party
Miles Fletcher - Green Party
David Gary - Conservative Party
Dawn Kelly - Liberal Democrats
Charis Noakes - Labour Party
Aaron Pinder - Reform UK
Julie Westerby - Liberal Democrat
Lee East ward
Kristen Bradley - Liberal Democrat
Graham Burgess - Conservative Party
Jess Cully - Labour Party
Ian Orr - Conservative Party
Martin Suter - Green Party
Lee West ward
Zoe Aspinall - Green Party
John Beavis - Conservative Party
Anne Cruddas - Labour Party
John Gledhill - Conservative Party
Peel Common ward
Lynn Hook - Conservative Party
Martin Pepper - Liberal Democrat
Stephen Philpott - Conservative Party
Daniel Stratton - Labour Party
Rowner and Holbrook ward
Paddy Bergin - Conservative Party
David Herridge - Liberal Democrat
Murray Johnston - Liberal Democrat
Paul Noakes - Labour Party