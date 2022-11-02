Shaun Healy, 74, is accused of exploiting opportunities to sexually abuse the girl aged under 13 at the time of the allegations. Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Healy, of Maynard Close, Gosport, faces four counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and a single count of rape of a child under 13.

At the start of a five-day trial, the court heard how Healy would impose himself on the girl when the mood took him. Prosecutor Richard Cherill, opening the Crown’s case, said the first incident took place while the girl was asleep in bed. ‘She was sleeping when she felt something take place by way of penetration of her vagina by the defendant’s finger,’ he said.

On another occasion Healy’s apparent innocent actions turned sexual. ‘The defendant was massaging her back before he started to massage her and – not for the first time – put his finger inside her,’ Mr Cherill said. Healy was also accused of taking advantage of the girl in a similar manner on a separate occasion.

The most serious alleged incident happened when Healy appeared to bribe the girl with money – something it was suggested had taken place before – before attacking her. Mr Cherill said: ‘He asked her if she wanted a tenner (£10). He left the room when she declined.

‘He did not stop there. He apparently gave her a tenner with which she bought some ice cream.’

Mr Cherill, speaking of the impact on the child, said: ‘She was still very young. You can imagine the confusion in her mind.’

The prosecutor said the girl later revealed the abuse she had been subjected to before police were called. During police interview, Healy denied any wrongdoing.

‘(The girl) was accused of manufacturing an account,’ Mr Cherill said. ‘In interview (Healy) denied any impropriety.’

Mr Cherill added: ‘The issue is whether she told a lie or told the truth. We say she gave a truthful account.’

Healy denies all five charges against him which were alleged to have happened between 2016 and 2019.

