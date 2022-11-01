Garage fitter Tony Wiltshire moved his camper van in front of his parents’ house in Middlesex Road in May, after his father suffered a major heart attack that left him requiring dialysis in hospital three times a week.

Seventy-five-year-old William Wiltshire - who now has severe mobility issues – and his 81-year-old wife Julia receive no visiting healthcare support, leaving Tony to take on the role of carer.

Now the part-time worker is calling for more community compassion, after both he and his mother were berated over his parking, despite Tony having a Blue Badge and parking permits for his camper van, his work van, and his personal cars.

Pictured: Tony Wiltshire and his camper van. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Julia said she had been left shaken after an ‘abrupt’ confrontation on her own front doorstep, when a nearby resident’s relative complained about her son’s vehicles.

The pensioner, who grew up in Budapest, in Hungary, said: ‘I felt so unwell. I was crying. I couldn’t breathe.

‘We have lived here 51 years in this house, and we never ever hard any problems with any one.’

‘If my son lives far away he could drive here and it could be too late in an emergency. I have to have this help – here’s not here for fun. I cannot afford to have private care.’

Tony said he had tried to speak to a nearby resident who had complained about the situation – but he was met with indignation.

He said: ‘We’re not unapproachable – and the council have said we’re not doing anything wrong.

‘It’s just the community needs some more understanding.

‘I’m not here by choice.’

Tony says his personal cars will be moved into an off-road garage within the next week.

