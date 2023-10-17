Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terence Bennett, 66, of Cornwell Close, Rowner, is charged with causing an animal unnecessary suffering after he allegedly was “holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it” inside a property on October 27, 2021. Bennett appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and denied the single charge at his trial.

But the case was adjourned after a witness was unable to attend the trial after their dog died. The dog was not the subject of the allegation.

READ NOW: Pervert vet struck off is reinstated

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police previously confirmed they had been called to reports of a “man having sex with a dog” before making an arrest. A police spokesman said at the time: “We can confirm that a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal. This follows an incident involving a dog at an address in Gosport, which was reported to police shortly after 8pm on October 27.”

The charge stated: “You caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by an act, namely, holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it in a sexual motion.”

Bennett was granted unconditional bail to appear back at the court on April 8. The case has been hit by several delays already – with the trial now set to take place two and a half years after the alleged offence.