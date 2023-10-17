News you can trust since 1877
A Gosport pensioner has appeared in court over accusations he had sex with a dog.
By Steve Deeks
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Terence Bennett, 66, of Cornwell Close, Rowner, is charged with causing an animal unnecessary suffering after he allegedly was “holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it” inside a property on October 27, 2021. Bennett appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and denied the single charge at his trial.

But the case was adjourned after a witness was unable to attend the trial after their dog died. The dog was not the subject of the allegation.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Magistrates' Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Police previously confirmed they had been called to reports of a “man having sex with a dog” before making an arrest. A police spokesman said at the time: “We can confirm that a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal. This follows an incident involving a dog at an address in Gosport, which was reported to police shortly after 8pm on October 27.”

The charge stated: “You caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by an act, namely, holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it in a sexual motion.”

Bennett was granted unconditional bail to appear back at the court on April 8. The case has been hit by several delays already – with the trial now set to take place two and a half years after the alleged offence.

The dog was previously seized and put into kennels after being taken into care by the RSPCA.