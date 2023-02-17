Terence Bennett, 65, of Cornwell Close, Rowner, is accused of ‘holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it’ inside a property on October 27, 2021. Bennett appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court and denied the single charge – with his case listed for trial.

READ NOW: Police release picture of murderer Shaye Groves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police previously confirmed they had been called to reports of a man having sex with a dog before making an arrest. A police spokesman said at the time: ‘We can confirm that a man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual offence involving a living animal. This follows an incident involving a dog at an address in Gosport, which was reported to police shortly after 8pm on October 27.’

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

More than a year on from the alleged incident, Bennett has appeared in the dock. The charge stated: ‘You caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog, by an act, namely, holding the dog and thrusting into the rear of it in a sexual motion.’

Bennett was granted bail to appear back at the court on April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog was seized and put into kennels after being taken into care by the RSPCA.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.