Following an incident at Grove Road Recreation Ground Play Area on Grove Road yesterday (August 16), police attended the scene but the suspect made off upon their arrival.

Gosport police said: ‘This morning a 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of public [dis]order and assault offences.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘The male remains in custody and the investigation continues.