Gosport police arrest teenager after attending incident at Grove Road park

A TEENAGER has been arrested on suspicion of public disorder.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:50 pm

Following an incident at Grove Road Recreation Ground Play Area on Grove Road yesterday (August 16), police attended the scene but the suspect made off upon their arrival.

Gosport police said: ‘This morning a 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of public [dis]order and assault offences.

‘The male remains in custody and the investigation continues.

‘Many thanks to the members of the public that witnessed the incident for providing their details and calling the police.’