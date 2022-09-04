Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them
POLICE in Gosport have celebrated a triple arrest at an address, with the men detained suspected to have carried out 17 burglaries between them.
Officers from Gosport and Fareham snared three men at an address in Bridgemary on Saturday morning, who currently remain in custody.
They include a 31-year-old Gosport man who was arrested on suspicion of eight burglaries.
A 37-year-old Gosport man who was arrested on a recall to prison after breaching conditions of his licence. He was also arrested on suspicion of four burglaries.
A 28-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of five burglaries, a shoplifting and a public order offence.
Posting on Twitter on Sunday morning, Gosport police made a football pun referring to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland who recently bagged two hat-tricks.
The message, offering an update on weekend events, starts with the caption ‘triple arrest’ before adding: ‘We'll begin the day by bringing you news of a hat-trick from yesterday - no, not Haaland this time.’