Gosport police celebrate triple arrest at property of men suspected of 17 burglaries between them

POLICE in Gosport have celebrated a triple arrest at an address, with the men detained suspected to have carried out 17 burglaries between them.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 10:30 am

Officers from Gosport and Fareham snared three men at an address in Bridgemary on Saturday morning, who currently remain in custody.

They include a 31-year-old Gosport man who was arrested on suspicion of eight burglaries.

A 37-year-old Gosport man who was arrested on a recall to prison after breaching conditions of his licence. He was also arrested on suspicion of four burglaries.

A 28-year-old Bournemouth man was arrested on suspicion of five burglaries, a shoplifting and a public order offence.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday morning, Gosport police made a football pun referring to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland who recently bagged two hat-tricks.

The message, offering an update on weekend events, starts with the caption ‘triple arrest’ before adding: ‘We'll begin the day by bringing you news of a hat-trick from yesterday - no, not Haaland this time.’

