Hampshire police seize motorbikes in crack-down on anti-social behaviour in Havant amid 'significant increase' in reports

ANTI-SOCIAL motorcycles around Leigh Park have been targeted by police patrols, which have seized a vehicle to be destroyed.

By Richard Lemmer
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:07 pm
Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s road policing teams have been patrolling across the Havant community this weekend.

It comes after officers vowed to crack down on anti-social motorbike riding last month, following a ‘significant increase’ in reports.

Police have seized a motorbike as part of a crack down in anti-social behaviour in Havant, following a spike in reports.

In a message on social media, they thanked Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones for providing ‘new’ equipment to help tackle the issue.

In the message, an officer said: ‘Assisting our colleagues this evening with Anti social motorcycles in and around Leigh Park.

‘Using our new equipment from (the police and crime commissioner), with have seized this item, which we will apply for a destruction order on.’

Earlier in the year, MPs pushed to give the police more powers to destroy vehicles used in anti-social behaviour, calling for nuisance quad-bikes to be brought under the law governing destruction orders.