Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s road policing teams have been patrolling across the Havant community this weekend.

It comes after officers vowed to crack down on anti-social motorbike riding last month, following a ‘significant increase’ in reports.

Police have seized a motorbike as part of a crack down in anti-social behaviour in Havant, following a spike in reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message on social media, they thanked Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones for providing ‘new’ equipment to help tackle the issue.

In the message, an officer said: ‘Assisting our colleagues this evening with Anti social motorcycles in and around Leigh Park.

‘Using our new equipment from (the police and crime commissioner), with have seized this item, which we will apply for a destruction order on.’