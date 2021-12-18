Gosport police discover cannabis plant posted inside Glenfiddich whisky bottle case
POLICE in Gosport intercepted a bottle of Christmas whisky with a hidden secret inside – a cannabis plant.
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:15 am
Updated
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:21 am
The officers did not reveal much about their seizure, but posted on Facebook: ‘Undelivered. Cannabis for Christmas? Not on our watch.
‘Officers intercepted this before it reached its intended destination. It was cleverly disguised as a bottle of Glenfiddich. Other whiskies are available.
‘If you were expecting Santa to deliver this in time for the big day, we're afraid to say the elves will now be destroying it.’
The plant was intercepted on Thursday.