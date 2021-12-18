Gosport police discover cannabis plant posted inside Glenfiddich whisky bottle case

The officers did not reveal much about their seizure, but posted on Facebook: ‘Undelivered. Cannabis for Christmas? Not on our watch.

‘Officers intercepted this before it reached its intended destination. It was cleverly disguised as a bottle of Glenfiddich. Other whiskies are available.

Gosport police intercepted this package of cannabis disguised in a bottle of Glenfiddich

‘If you were expecting Santa to deliver this in time for the big day, we're afraid to say the elves will now be destroying it.’

The plant was intercepted on Thursday.