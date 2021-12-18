Gosport police discover cannabis plant posted inside Glenfiddich whisky bottle case

POLICE in Gosport intercepted a bottle of Christmas whisky with a hidden secret inside – a cannabis plant.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Saturday, 18th December 2021, 11:21 am

The officers did not reveal much about their seizure, but posted on Facebook: ‘Undelivered. Cannabis for Christmas? Not on our watch.

‘Officers intercepted this before it reached its intended destination. It was cleverly disguised as a bottle of Glenfiddich. Other whiskies are available.

Gosport police intercepted this package of cannabis disguised in a bottle of Glenfiddich

‘If you were expecting Santa to deliver this in time for the big day, we're afraid to say the elves will now be destroying it.’

The plant was intercepted on Thursday.

The parcel the bottle was sent in Picture: Gosport police