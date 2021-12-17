Police investigate break-in at Southsea Beach Cafe after wine stolen

The incident is believed to have taken place between 1.45 and 2am on Tuesday at Southsea Beach Cafe.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 9.22am to a report that someone had gained entry to Southsea Beach Cafe overnight and taken a number of bottles of alcohol.

Police. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

‘The incident is currently under investigation and officers are following lines of enquiry to identify those responsible.

‘No arrests have been made at this time.’

In a Facebook post, Southsea Beach Café said: ‘We’re really saddened our business has been targeted.’

