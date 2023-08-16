Gosport Police introduce dispersal order under section 34 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014
The order was bought into effect yesterday (August 15) and it will continue to be effective until 7:24pm tonight.
The dispersal was introduced following anti-social behaviour and it covers a large area of Gosport including the marina and the high street.
On a Facebook post, Gosport Police said: “This gives officers the power to direct any individual to leave the area and not to return until after the authority ends. Officers will be robust in requiring anyone committing anti-social behaviour to leave the area. Police constables and PCSOs have a power to require the names and addresses of anyone committing Anti-Social Behaviour under section 50 of the Police Reform Act 2002.
“We will not tolerate criminal behaviour or anti-social actions in public areas and we will use powers available to the police to ensure that the people of Gosport are safe.”