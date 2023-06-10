The order, under Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, has been authorised by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary for the Warsash area. This follows one issued on Tuesday, June 6 after reports of dangerous driving and other dangerous activities.

The action enables police to deal with any issues of anti-social behaviour in the directed area more effectively, and gives officers the power to order a person to leave the area with no return within the specified time period. Those who refuse to comply with the order are committing a criminal offence and are liable for arrest.

Police have issued another dispersal order in Warash.

This latest order came into effect today at 3.00pm and will remain in place until 6.00am on Monday, June 12.

The dispersal zone is covers Thornton Avenue, Crofton Way, Hamble Close, Mariners Way, Passage Lane, Shore Road, Strawberry Field, Garden Mews and part of Newton Road.

Sergeant Pete Rackham, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: ‘Officers will be out on patrol in Passage Lane and the surrounding areas, where they will be engaging with any individuals present.

‘Whilst a great many will be using the area appropriately, we will be seeking to use our powers under Section 35 to disperse anyone using their vehicle in an anti-social manner and also our powers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 to warn/seize vehicles being driven as such. Officers will also consider reporting for summons should driving offences be identified.

The dispersal zone encompasses the area within the red border.

‘Anti-social behaviour makes the lives of local people miserable, and we encourage those affected to please keep reporting this to us so we can establish the scale of the problem and determine the most effective tactics to tackle it.

‘We’re aware of community concerns in other areas of the district, such as Segensworth and Whiteley. We continue to monitor this and will be patrolling the areas, as well as looking at using any effective tactics at our disposal where it is necessary and proportionate to do so.

‘We are also working with partner agencies to look at longer term solutions to tackle the concerns raised by the community.’