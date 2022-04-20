PC Melanie Biggs was named as one of the runners up for the Hampshire Police Federation National Police Bravery Awards.

While driving home from a run, the off-duty officer detained Zane Ayers, 21, in Military Road, Gosport, in February 27, 2021.

Ayers became aggressive when she approached his crashed Ford Focus, and was able to restrain him until backup officers arrived.

Garry Smith, secretary of Hampshire Police Federation, said PC Biggs is a worthy recipient of the accolade.

He told The News: ‘PC Biggs was off duty without any personal protection equipment when without hesitation she took to apprehending a violent male in an effort to ensure the public were kept safe and that an investigation to take place.

‘It is officers like her that exemplify all that is great about Hampshire Police officers.’

PC Melanie Biggs was commended with a Hampshire Police Federation National Police Bravery Award. Picture: Hampshire Police Federation.

Mr Smith added PC Biggs deserved the congratulatory messages on social media.

While driving along Military Road when she saw a damaged Ford Focus, which collided into a Jaguar.

After checking that no civilian was injured, her suspicions were raised when she saw people fleeing the scene.

Mr Smith said the situation escalated when PC Biggs approached the vehicle and saw a mallet in the boot, with Ayers returning to the car.

He added: ‘Most law-abiding people stay with their vehicles at the scene of a crash.

‘She was off-duty, so had no personal protection equipment, and didn’t know what she was going to face.

‘Concerned Ayers was coming back to get it, which could be used as a weapon to hurt anybody, she tried to get in between him and the vehicle.

‘She prevented him getting back to the vehicle, making him volatile and angry.’

The secretary explained PC Biggs suspected the car had been stolen, and was concerned for surrounding members of the public, so made the decision to detain Ayers with no handcuffs, spray, taser, or a police radio.

He added that Ayers started ‘resisting, struggling, shouting, and swearing.’

Royal Navy officials and members of the public were on hand at the scene to support Biggs, and until three backup officers arrived at the scene, Mr Smith said ‘there was quite the struggle going on’.

He added: ‘A senior officer arrived at the scene and said: “Due to the prompt and selfless actions of this officer, which were outstanding, she dealt with the feckless youth on her own, and without any reassurance from having any kit with her, or method of communication, apart from speaking to nearby members of the public”’.

No evidence to support further action in relation to the theft of the vehicle.

Mr Smith said Ayers was later charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and three counts of assault.