But Daniel Twigg snapped under the pressure of interrogation and came clean, saying: ‘Oh man I can't do this.’

West Leigh man Twigg, 28, of Little Green Avenue, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court after he was caught parking his Jaguar XF in Farlington Playing Fields car park on June 23 last year.

Daniel Twigg's impounded Jaguar after Blue Badge fraud. Pic Portsmouth City Council

A security check on the disabled badge by a council enforcement officer revealed it was not valid for use after being cancelled following the death of the badge holder over a year before.

A parking penalty charge notice was slapped on the defendant's car before it was impounded.

The court heard how Twigg claimed ‘did not understand why his car had been removed as he had displayed his father's disabled badge correctly in the window’.

He went on to say that his father, who has severe medical issues, was in the vehicle with him when he parked that morning.

Twigg attended a meeting at the council where he concocted tales of fantasy before admitting his dishonesty.

The enforcement officer said Twigg stated he travelled with his father and parked the car before ‘changing this account’.

After the officer told the defendant the badge holder was deceased, Twigg carried on the act. ‘The defendant appeared to be surprised by this and advised that Colin Twigg was his grandfather, confirmed he was deceased but stated he was unaware it was his disabled badge,’ the officer said in a statement read out to court.

Twigg went on to say that following his grandfather's death his dad had moved in with him, with the defendant ‘under the impression’ it was his father's disabled badge.

Twigg went on to ‘change his story again’ and admit his father was at home but claimed his dad had encouraged him to use the badge whilst at work.

Finally, though, Twigg broke and admitted his fraudulent use of the badge.

‘Under detailed questioning, the defendant said: “Oh man I can't do this. You may as well cross all that out.” He then gives full admission to misuse of the badge in order to obtain free parking whilst at work, however remains adamant that he was unaware it wasn’t his father's badge,’ the officer said.

Twigg, of previous good character, explained he can no longer park in the free staff parking area so has to park in the nearby council car park.

He said on the day in question he was running late, had no money and was intending to use the disabled badge in the car park before starting his 12-hour shift.

‘He gives further admission to misusing the badge in similar circumstances on a number of previous occasions whilst at work,’ the officer added.