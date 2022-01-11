Gosport police warn of boat burglary spree with at least 14 vessels raided
THIEVES have raided more than a dozen boats during a spree across Gosport, prompting a police appeal.
Hampshire police has warned that 14 vessels have been broken into, with a number of items being stolen.
The incidents occurred at Quay Lane Boatyard, Civil Service Sailing Centre, in Weevil Lane and Hornet Services Sailing Club, in Haslar Road.
Hampshire police said that on occasion, thieves ‘forced entry to the boats and completed untidy searches, often removing items and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage in the process’.
A spokesman added: ‘We're aware some people may not return to their boats until the summer time, so the figure is likely to be higher than 14.
‘If you haven't checked on your boat in a while, please do so at the earliest opportunity, and please report to us any break-ins.’
Officers are now urging boat owners to ensure their vessels are secured.
Those with any information about the break-ins are urged to call 101 and quote the incident number 44210516061.