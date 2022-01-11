Gosport police warn of boat burglary spree with at least 14 vessels raided

Police have issued a warning about boat break-ins across the Gosport area.

Hampshire police has warned that 14 vessels have been broken into, with a number of items being stolen.

The incidents occurred at Quay Lane Boatyard, Civil Service Sailing Centre, in Weevil Lane and Hornet Services Sailing Club, in Haslar Road.

Hampshire police said that on occasion, thieves ‘forced entry to the boats and completed untidy searches, often removing items and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage in the process’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman added: ‘We're aware some people may not return to their boats until the summer time, so the figure is likely to be higher than 14.

‘If you haven't checked on your boat in a while, please do so at the earliest opportunity, and please report to us any break-ins.’

Officers are now urging boat owners to ensure their vessels are secured.