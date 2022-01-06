Gosport residents invited to meet police and crime commissioner Donna Jones

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Donna Jones

The commissioner Donna Jones will be joining Gosport councillor Lesley Meenaghan and her colleague Rob Thompson for a Community Action Day on SaturdayJAN8 from 11am to 1pm at the Gosport Discovery Centre.

Mrs Jones said she wanted to hear residents’ views on crime and policing and to explain what she has done to address community issues and concerns that have been raised with her.

She has published her Police and Crime Plan ‘More Police Safer Streets’ which sets out policing priories for the next three years. This includes 600 more police on the streets, increasing police visibility and improving the 101 service. Mrs Jones said: ‘I am pleased to be spending time in Gosport on Saturday attending Cllr Meenaghan and Rob Thompson’s community event.

Cllr Lesley Meenaghan

‘Hearing directly from residents helps me to build a clear picture of concerns and issues and to identify solutions that could be put in place by Hampshire Constabulary or other partners. Whether the issues are about ASB, road safety, or threats of violence, I want to hear about it. I would encourage any residents living In the area that have any concerns to attend.’Councillor Meenaghan, a former police officer, said: ‘We are delighted that Donna is joining us Saturday. We hope this will be the first of many opportunities for the residents of Gosport to meet their PCC and share any concerns in regard to matters relating to policing and the safety of local residents.’