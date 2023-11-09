Gosport school forced into lockdown as teachers injured and police called over "aggressive" pupil
Police were called just before 3pm to Brune Park School in Military Road on Wednesday after a teenage boy turned menacing. Two teachers were left with “minor injuries” after attempting to bring calm to the hostile situation before the boy left the school as officers arrived.
No weapons were involved despite social media rumours suggesting they were, according to police and the school.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.54pm on 8 November with reports of a public order incident at Brune Park School, in which a teenage boy was reported to be acting aggressively.
“Two members of staff intervened and sustained minor injuries in the process. Officers attended and the boy had left the premises on police arrival, however officers are speaking to everyone involved in the incident.”
A school spokesperson confirmed the lockdown but said no weapons were involved and no teachers were hit.