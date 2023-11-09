Two teachers were injured and police were called after an “aggressive" pupil lashed out at a Gosport school which went into lockdown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called just before 3pm to Brune Park School in Military Road on Wednesday after a teenage boy turned menacing. Two teachers were left with “minor injuries” after attempting to bring calm to the hostile situation before the boy left the school as officers arrived.

READ NOW: Voyeur jailed

No weapons were involved despite social media rumours suggesting they were, according to police and the school.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.54pm on 8 November with reports of a public order incident at Brune Park School, in which a teenage boy was reported to be acting aggressively.

“Two members of staff intervened and sustained minor injuries in the process. Officers attended and the boy had left the premises on police arrival, however officers are speaking to everyone involved in the incident.”