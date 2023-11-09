News you can trust since 1877
Gosport school forced into lockdown as teachers injured and police called over "aggressive" pupil

Two teachers were injured and police were called after an “aggressive" pupil lashed out at a Gosport school which went into lockdown.
By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 14:51 GMT
Police were called just before 3pm to Brune Park School in Military Road on Wednesday after a teenage boy turned menacing. Two teachers were left with “minor injuries” after attempting to bring calm to the hostile situation before the boy left the school as officers arrived.

No weapons were involved despite social media rumours suggesting they were, according to police and the school.

Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)
Brune Park Community School in Gosport has an Ofsted rating of inadequate in most recent inspection which was published on July 31, 2023. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.54pm on 8 November with reports of a public order incident at Brune Park School, in which a teenage boy was reported to be acting aggressively.

“Two members of staff intervened and sustained minor injuries in the process. Officers attended and the boy had left the premises on police arrival, however officers are speaking to everyone involved in the incident.”

A school spokesperson confirmed the lockdown but said no weapons were involved and no teachers were hit.

The school has been at the centre of controversy recently when a female pupil was suspended over a row where she allegedly rejected an order to use a unisex toilet when she wanted to use a female lavatory.