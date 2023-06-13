Gosport Scout group's building damaged during incident last week, police confirm
A Gosport Scout group has had their building damaged in an incident that happened last week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
An incident occured between 8pm on June 6 and 8pm on June 9 and as a result, the 9th Gosport Scout Group, located in Phoenix Way, has sustained some damage.
In a post of social media the Gosport Police said: ‘Last week, damage was caused to buildings at 9th Gosport Scout Group in Phoenix Way. A door, which had only just been donated to the group, was also damaged.