Gosport Scout group's building damaged during incident last week, police confirm

A Gosport Scout group has had their building damaged in an incident that happened last week.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

An incident occured between 8pm on June 6 and 8pm on June 9 and as a result, the 9th Gosport Scout Group, located in Phoenix Way, has sustained some damage.

In a post of social media the Gosport Police said: ‘Last week, damage was caused to buildings at 9th Gosport Scout Group in Phoenix Way. A door, which had only just been donated to the group, was also damaged.

‘If you saw or heard anything, or know who was involved, please contact 101 and quote incident number.’

Damage was caused to buildings at 9th Gosport Scout Group in Phoenix Way.