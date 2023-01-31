Jayden Robinson, 24, was charged with the theft of more than £600 worth of goods from the One Stop on Elson Road, Gosport, last week, and has since been in court.

This comes after he went on a shoplifting spree across a two week period, where he pinched meat, chocolate, beer and a range of household goods.

Jayden Robinson, 24, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison aftre pleading guilty to eight offences relating to thefts at One Stop in Elson Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

He pleaded guilty to stealing £74.80 worth of meat and household goods from the Gosport One Stop on January 12 and he then returned to the shop the same day to take a further £69.55 worth of meat and household goods.

Only two days later, he then proceeded to pilfer £66.35 worth of meat on January 14, and on January 19 he took £45.65 worth of household goods.On January 21, he stole £152.75 worth of meat, chocolate and beer, and then went back again that day, where he shoplifted £80.45 worth of meat.

The shoplifting rampage continued on January 22, where he took £79.55 worth of meat, and on January 23, he swiped £37.10 worth of meat.