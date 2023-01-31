News you can trust since 1877
Gosport shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat and goods from One Stop has been sentenced

A SHOPLIFTER has been put behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods, including tonnes of meat from a local shop.

By Sophie Lewis
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:00am

Jayden Robinson, 24, was charged with the theft of more than £600 worth of goods from the One Stop on Elson Road, Gosport, last week, and has since been in court.

After appearing at Magistrates court on January 30, the 24-year-old has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft.

This comes after he went on a shoplifting spree across a two week period, where he pinched meat, chocolate, beer and a range of household goods.

Jayden Robinson, 24, of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison aftre pleading guilty to eight offences relating to thefts at One Stop in Elson Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.
He pleaded guilty to stealing £74.80 worth of meat and household goods from the Gosport One Stop on January 12 and he then returned to the shop the same day to take a further £69.55 worth of meat and household goods.

Only two days later, he then proceeded to pilfer £66.35 worth of meat on January 14, and on January 19 he took £45.65 worth of household goods.On January 21, he stole £152.75 worth of meat, chocolate and beer, and then went back again that day, where he shoplifted £80.45 worth of meat.

The shoplifting rampage continued on January 22, where he took £79.55 worth of meat, and on January 23, he swiped £37.10 worth of meat.

In total, £606.20 worth of items were stolen, and Robinson, who has no fixed address, was arrested on January 27 after his shoplifting blitz.