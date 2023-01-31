Gosport shoplifter who stole hundreds of pounds worth of meat and goods from One Stop has been sentenced
A SHOPLIFTER has been put behind bars after he pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods, including tonnes of meat from a local shop.
Jayden Robinson, 24, was charged with the theft of more than £600 worth of goods from the One Stop on Elson Road, Gosport, last week, and has since been in court.
After appearing at Magistrates court on January 30, the 24-year-old has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft.
This comes after he went on a shoplifting spree across a two week period, where he pinched meat, chocolate, beer and a range of household goods.
He pleaded guilty to stealing £74.80 worth of meat and household goods from the Gosport One Stop on January 12 and he then returned to the shop the same day to take a further £69.55 worth of meat and household goods.
Only two days later, he then proceeded to pilfer £66.35 worth of meat on January 14, and on January 19 he took £45.65 worth of household goods.On January 21, he stole £152.75 worth of meat, chocolate and beer, and then went back again that day, where he shoplifted £80.45 worth of meat.
The shoplifting rampage continued on January 22, where he took £79.55 worth of meat, and on January 23, he swiped £37.10 worth of meat.
In total, £606.20 worth of items were stolen, and Robinson, who has no fixed address, was arrested on January 27 after his shoplifting blitz.