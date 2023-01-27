Jayden Robinson, 24, has been charged with eight counts of theft. A spree of shoplifting took place at One Stop in Elson Road this month.

In total, £606.20 worth of items were stolen. On January 12, meat and household goods totalling £144.35 were swiped from the shelves. More meat, £66.35, was stolen on January 14.

Jayden Robinson, 24, of no fixed abode, has been charged with eight offences relating to thefts at One Stop in Elson Road, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

More household items – £45.65 – were swiped from the store last Thursday. Beer, chocolate, and even more meat, totalling £233.29, was stolen from the shop last Saturday. Meat was taken from the shop on two more ocassions, £79.55 last Sunday and £37.10 last Monday.