Police name and charge Gosport man after shoplifting blitz with over £600 of meat and goods stolen at One Stop
POLICE have charged a man after hundreds of pounds of meat and goods were stolen from a shop.
Jayden Robinson, 24, has been charged with eight counts of theft. A spree of shoplifting took place at One Stop in Elson Road this month.
In total, £606.20 worth of items were stolen. On January 12, meat and household goods totalling £144.35 were swiped from the shelves. More meat, £66.35, was stolen on January 14.
More household items – £45.65 – were swiped from the store last Thursday. Beer, chocolate, and even more meat, totalling £233.29, was stolen from the shop last Saturday. Meat was taken from the shop on two more ocassions, £79.55 last Sunday and £37.10 last Monday.
Robinson, of no fixed abode, was arrested this morning (January 27). A statement from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.’