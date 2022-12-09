The 16-year-old boy, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife, causing grievous bodily harm without intent, and affray when he appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 11.

NOW READ: Man headbutted and hits head on pavement outside pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows an incident in Frater Lane in Gosport on September 5.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Police were called at around 11.20pm following the incident, in which the teenager was threatening the occupants of an address whilst armed with a knife.

A man was able to restrain the 16-year-old and get the knife off him, but suffered injuries to his arm and leg in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teen was subsequently arrested by attending officers.

Appearing at the same court today, he was sentenced to a six-month Detention and Training order. This requires the defendant to serve half of their sentence in custody, with the remainder under the supervision of the Youth Offending Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Con Paul Osborne said: ‘Knife crime is something we will always take incredibly seriously. Too often knives can lead to serious injury or death, and there is absolutely no excuse for carrying one let alone wielding one as a weapon.

‘I hope that this sends a strong message to those that carry a knife that there are real consequences of doing so, and you can and will go to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We do so much work to steer young people on the right path and protect them from becoming involved in knife crime, but they are still not immune to prosecution and a jail sentence in serious situations such as these.’