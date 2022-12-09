Police rushed to the Oast & Squire pub in Peak Lane, The Avenue, last night. A man in his 30s got involved in an altercation at roughly 10.16pm with another male.

The victim was headbutted to the floor, smacking their head on the kerb and falling unconscious. They were promptly rushed to hospital when emergency personnel arrived.

The fight happened outside the Oast & Squire pub in Peak Lane, The Avenue, Fareham. Picture: Google Street View.

He remains at the medical facility for treatment. Police said although the injuries are serious, they are not deemed to be life-threatening.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released a description of the attacker and said their enquiries into the incident are ongoing. A statement said: ‘The man who carried out the assault was described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 6ft tall, and of small to medium build.

‘He has black hair which was short and messy, and a fairly big full beard. He was wearing a grey hoodie or jumper underneath a casual black denim jacket, and black jeans.

‘Officers are carrying out enquiries and will be reviewing CCTV. In the meantime, we would like to hear from anyone who was involved in this incident or witnessed what happened.

‘If you have any information, please contact police on 101 quoting 44220497185. You can also submit information to us online.

