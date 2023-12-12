A teenager who smashed his van into a police car has been banned from driving.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henry Cox, 18, attended Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday (December 8) after a chase involving police in May. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that the crash happened after Cox, of Vincent Road, was involved in a police chase along Eastbourne Avenue.

They said: “Officers pursued 18-year-old Henry Cox as he drove a Ford Transit flatbed along Eastbourne Avenue on May 6 this year, after he failed to stop. Cox, of St Vincent Road, continued to drive at speed and cut corners, before driving into the path of another police car which was travelling in the opposite direction, colliding with the vehicle and causing substantial damage. He then exited the truck on foot near St Vincent College and fled.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Cox, 18, of Vincent Road, Gosport, has been banned from driving after crashing his transit van into a police car after being chased by officers. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court last week. Picture: César Moreno Huerta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cox was charged with dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis. He appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on November 8 and was found guilty of all offences.

The teenager has been banned from driving for two years and has been ordered to retake his test. Cox has also handed a two-year Community Order by court officials, where he has to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities. The Gosport resident was also ordered to pay £500.